$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Nissan Titan
S
2012 Nissan Titan
S
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
134,952KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1N6AA0EJ0CN310656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 20181
- Mileage 134,952 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Sherwood Auto Sales
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Call Dealer
519-945-3611
Quick Links
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2012 Nissan Titan