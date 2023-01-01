Menu
Used 2012 Nissan Titan S for sale in Windsor, ON

2012 Nissan Titan

134,952 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Titan

S

2012 Nissan Titan

S

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

134,952KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1N6AA0EJ0CN310656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 20181
  • Mileage 134,952 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2012 Nissan Titan