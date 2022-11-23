Menu
2013 Ford Escape

187,701 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

2013 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,701KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9375082
  • Stock #: B534
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX4DUD28598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B534
  • Mileage 187,701 KM

Vehicle Description

PLUS TAX, OMVIC FEE,WARRANTY

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

