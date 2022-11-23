$10,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
187,701KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9375082
- Stock #: B534
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX4DUD28598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,701 KM
Vehicle Description
PLUS TAX, OMVIC FEE,WARRANTY
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2