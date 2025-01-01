$10,700+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion
4DR SDN SE AWD
2014 Ford Fusion
4DR SDN SE AWD
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$10,700
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax vehicle history, no accident. Low KM, Certified with Warranty 160,000 km
This all-wheel drive Executive Package offers a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and year-round capability. Comes certified and includes a 1-year powertrain warranty plus 36-day full safety coverage. Two keys included.
Loaded with premium features: Bluetooth, back-up camera, navigation, sunroof, heated leather seats, alloy wheels, and fog lights. Smooth, responsive drive and great in all weather conditions.
All-in pricing (excluding HST and licensing).
We accept DEBIT / VISA / MASTERCARD / AMEX
Financing available apply online at www.autonationcarsale.ca
Trade-ins welcome
AUTO NATION CAR SALES
9300 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Call or text: 226-246-2429
OMVIC & UCDA Member Buy with Confidence
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
