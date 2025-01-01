2014 Ford Fusion

Menu
<p><strong>Clean Carfax vehicle history, no accident. Low KM, Certified with Warranty 160,000 km</strong></p><p>This<span> </span><strong>all-wheel drive</strong><span> </span><strong>Executive Package</strong><span> </span>offers a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and year-round capability. Comes<span> </span><strong>certified</strong><span> </span>and includes a<span> </span><strong>1-year powertrain warranty</strong><span> </span>plus<span> </span><strong>36-day full safety coverage</strong>. Two keys included.</p><p>Loaded with premium features:<strong> Bluetooth, back-up camera, navigation, sunroof, heated leather <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1756507103848_2692609627120768 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>seats, alloy wheels, and fog lights</strong>. Smooth, responsive drive and great in all weather conditions.</p><p><strong>All-in pricing</strong><span> </span>(excluding HST and licensing).<br>We accept<span> </span><strong>DEBIT / VISA / MASTERCARD / AMEX</strong><br><strong>Financing available</strong><span> </span> apply online at<span> </span><a rel=noopener href=http://www.autonationcarsale.ca/>www.autonationcarsale.ca</a><br><strong>Trade-ins welcome</strong></p><p>AUTO NATION CAR SALES<br> 9300 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2<br> Call or text:<span> </span><strong>226-246-2429</strong><br><strong>OMVIC & UCDA Member Buy with Confidence</strong></p>

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Clean Carfax vehicle history, no accident. Low KM, Certified with Warranty 160,000 km

This all-wheel drive Executive Package offers a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and year-round capability. Comes certified and includes a 1-year powertrain warranty plus 36-day full safety coverage. Two keys included.

Loaded with premium features: Bluetooth, back-up camera, navigation, sunroof, heated leather seats, alloy wheels, and fog lights. Smooth, responsive drive and great in all weather conditions.

All-in pricing (excluding HST and licensing).
We accept DEBIT / VISA / MASTERCARD / AMEX
Financing available  apply online at www.autonationcarsale.ca
Trade-ins welcome

AUTO NATION CAR SALES
9300 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Call or text: 226-246-2429
OMVIC & UCDA Member Buy with Confidence

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Selective service internet access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Clock

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.36 Axle Ratio
62.5 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Tires: P235/45VR18
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

