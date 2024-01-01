Menu
* PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS *Buy in confidence at WINDSOR CHRYSLER with our 95-point safety inspection by our certified technicians.Searching for your upgrade has never been easier.You will immediately get the low market price based on our market research, which means no more wasted time shopping around for the best price, Its time to drive home the most car for your money today.OVER 100 Pre-Owned Vehicles in Stock! Our Finance Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from one of out 20 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED!Financing Available For All Credit Types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, we have options.Looking to just sell your vehicle? We buy all makes and models let us buy your vehicle. Proudly Serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

2015 Ford Edge

191,250 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Edge

SEL

2015 Ford Edge

SEL

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

191,250KM
Used
VIN 2FMTK4J89FBB57113

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,250 KM

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2015 Ford Edge