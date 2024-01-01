2016 Dodge Challenger

Menu
One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $30,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available! No Unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash
CaNovaAutoSales.ca – 519-818-6682
Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing -- Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us! Visit us: 6045 Tecumseh RD East, Windsor, ON, N8T 1E5
You'll get a trustworthy Dodge
150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)
CarNova Auto Sales Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST: 1.     Safety Certificate
2.     200 Point Inspection
3.     4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle
4.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See CarNovaAutoSales.ca for Terms
5.     Brake Service & Paint Protection 6.     90 Day or 3000 KM CarNova Auto Sales Power Train Warranty
7.     Balance of Dodge Comprehensive Factory Warranty (5 Years or 80,000  KMs) 8.     Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change
9.     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail 10.Carfax History Verified Report
11.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio) 12.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM) Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan! Financing: Better than bank rates! We'll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild! Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!
Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!
Vehicle Features:
Dodge Driver Assistance Safety Features:
Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors.
Dodge High-Value Features:
Navigation/GPS, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Leather Heated & Cooled Sport Seats with, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!
We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-818-6682!
WWW.CARNOVAAUTOSALES.CA

2016 Dodge Challenger

66,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Challenger

R/T 5.7L V8 HEMI+BSM+Camera+New Tires+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
12046660

2016 Dodge Challenger

R/T 5.7L V8 HEMI+BSM+Camera+New Tires+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

CarNova Auto Sales

6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDZBT7GH283732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

è One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $30,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!

è No Unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash

è CaNovaAutoSales.ca – 519-818-6682

è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing -- Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!

è Visit us: 6045 Tecumseh RD East, Windsor, ON, N8T 1E5

è You’ll get a trustworthy Dodge

è 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)

è CarNova Auto Sales Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:

1.     Safety Certificate

2.     200 Point Inspection

3.     4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle

4.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See CarNovaAutoSales.ca for Terms

5.     Brake Service & Paint Protection

6.     90 Day or 3000 KM CarNova Auto Sales Power Train Warranty

7.     Balance of Dodge Comprehensive Factory Warranty (5 Years or 80,000  KMs)

8.     Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change

9.     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

10.Carfax History Verified Report

11.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)

12.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

 

è Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!

è Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!

è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!

è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

è Dodge Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors.

 

è Dodge High-Value Features:

Navigation/GPS, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Leather Heated & Cooled Sport Seats with, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-818-6682!

 

 

WWW.CARNOVAAUTOSALES.CA

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarNova Auto Sales

CarNova Auto Sales

6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

CarNova Auto Sales

519-818-6682

2016 Dodge Challenger