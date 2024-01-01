Menu
2016 Ford Mustang

109,000 KM

$21,499

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Mustang

ECO Premium+GPS+BSM+SHAKER Audio+CLEAN CARFAX

12002329

2016 Ford Mustang

ECO Premium+GPS+BSM+SHAKER Audio+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

CarNova Auto Sales

6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8TH3G5293899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Ø  Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $21,499 NO Hidden Fees – Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY -- Financing at ZERO Down Available

Ø  100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! 

Ø  No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!

Ø  CarnovaAutoSales.ca - 519-818-6682 –

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: CarNova Auto Sales, 6045 Tecumseh RD East, Windsor, ON, N8T 1E5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Ford Mustang Ecoboost Premium 

Ø  150+ Between TWO Locations

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km CarNova Auto Sales Power Train Warranty

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  This Ford Mustang: Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Navigation, GPS, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Power Heated & Cooled Leather Seats, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, & Engine Remote Start!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-818-6682!

Ø  WWW.CARNOVAAUTOSALES.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarNova Auto Sales

CarNova Auto Sales

6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

CarNova Auto Sales

519-818-6682

2016 Ford Mustang