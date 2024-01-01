Menu
Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! Clean Carfax! All-In Price: $14,999 NO Hidden Fees + Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY -- Financing at ZERO Down Available No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash! CarnovaAutoSales.ca - 519-818-6682 – Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing You'll get a trustworthy Honda HR-V LX 100+ Vehicles in ONE location Every Vehicle Comes With: 200- Point Inspection Brake Service & Paint Protection 90 Day or 3000 km CarNova Auto Sales Power Train Warranty Balance of Honda Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail Free Carfax History Verified Report 3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio) Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU! Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild! Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage! This Honda HR-V LX is equipped with: Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, & A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-818-6682!

WWW.CARNOVAAUTOSALES.CA

2016 Honda HR-V

163,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda HR-V

LX+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX

12002320

2016 Honda HR-V

LX+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

CarNova Auto Sales

6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU5G36GM105331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Ø  Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $14,999 NO Hidden Fees + Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY -- Financing at ZERO Down Available

Ø   No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!

Ø  CarnovaAutoSales.ca - 519-818-6682 –

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: CarNova Auto Sales, 6045 Tecumseh RD East, Windsor, ON, N8T 1E5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Honda HR-V LX

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km CarNova Auto Sales Power Train Warranty

>      Balance of Honda Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  This Honda HR-V LX is equipped with: Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, & A/C!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-818-6682!

Ø   WWW.CARNOVAAUTOSALES.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Accident Free
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
CLEAN CARFAX

CarNova Auto Sales

CarNova Auto Sales

6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

CarNova Auto Sales

519-818-6682

2016 Honda HR-V