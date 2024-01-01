$16,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
SV AWD 7 Passenger+Camera+Heated Seats+RemoteStart
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
SV AWD 7 Passenger+Camera+Heated Seats+RemoteStart
Location
CarNova Auto Sales
6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5
519-818-6682
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AR2MM8GC653036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CarNova Auto Sales
2018 Chevrolet Trax LT+Camera+ApplePlay+Remote Start+CLEAN CARFAX 122,000 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra L+New Tires+Brakes+A/C+Keyless Entry 158,000 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE AWD+New Tires+Heated Leather Seats+GPS+Camera 154,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Email CarNova Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarNova Auto Sales
6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5
Call Dealer
519-818-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,499
+ taxes & licensing
CarNova Auto Sales
519-818-6682
2016 Nissan Pathfinder