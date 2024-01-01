$13,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 RAM 1500
SLT
2016 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
260,052KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6JR7ET9GG383150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Stock # 20604
- Mileage 260,052 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales
2011 Ford F-350 XLT 51,738 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 236,474 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 170,121 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Email Sherwood Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Call Dealer
519-945-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2016 RAM 1500