$9,300+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Regal
Sport de tourisme berline 4 portes TA
2017 Buick Regal
Sport de tourisme berline 4 portes TA
Location
Automaxx Windsor
4200 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1
519-974-9358
$9,300
+ taxes & licensing
177,457KM
Used
VIN 2G4GL5EX6H9174466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8133*AS IS
- Mileage 177,457 KM
Vehicle Description
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
http://www.automaxxwindsor.com/used/Buick-Regal-2017-id10814247.html
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
UNFIT
HEATED LEATHER POWER SEATS
not safetied
and is not represented as being in road worthy condition
CRUISE CONTROL & SATELLITE RADIO! This vehicle is being sold AS IS
