2017 Buick Regal

mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

http://www.automaxxwindsor.com/used/Buick-Regal-2017-id10814247.html

177,457 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

177,457KM
Used
VIN 2G4GL5EX6H9174466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8133*AS IS
  • Mileage 177,457 KM

Vehicle Description

mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


http://www.automaxxwindsor.com/used/Buick-Regal-2017-id10814247.html

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Onstar
BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

UNFIT
HEATED LEATHER POWER SEATS
not safetied
and is not represented as being in road worthy condition
CRUISE CONTROL & SATELLITE RADIO! This vehicle is being sold AS IS

