Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Buick Verano Base for sale in Windsor, ON

2017 Buick Verano

142,261 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Buick Verano

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Verano

Base

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1716475591
  2. 1716475591
  3. 1716475591
  4. 1716475591
  5. 1716475591
  6. 1716475591
  7. 1716475591
  8. 1716475591
  9. 1716475591
  10. 1716475591
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
142,261KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G4P15SK0H4116449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20830
  • Mileage 142,261 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2017 Nissan Micra S for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Nissan Micra S 117,661 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 242,828 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 WT for sale in Windsor, ON
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 WT 270,982 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Verano