2017 Chevrolet Cruze

One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $12,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available! No Unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash
CaNovaAutoSales.ca – 519-818-6682 - 
Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing -- Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us! Visit us: 6045 Tecumseh RD East, Windsor, ON, N8T 1E5
You'll get a trustworthy Chevrolet Cruze LT 
150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)
CarNova Auto Sales Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST: 1. Safety Certificate
2. 200 Point Inspection
3. We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See CarNovaAutoSales.ca for Terms
4. Brake Service & Paint Protection 5. 90 Day or 3000 KM CarNova Auto Sales Power Train Warranty
6. Balance of Chevrolet Comprehensive & Power Train Factory Warranty (5 Years or 80,000 KMs) 7. Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change
8. Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail 9. Carfax History Verified Report
10. 3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio) 11. Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM) Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan! Financing: Better than bank rates! We'll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild! Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!
Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:
Chevrolet Driver Assistance Safety Features:
Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights.

Chevrolet High-Value Features:
Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Heated Seats, Comfort Access Key System, & A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-818-6682!

WWW.CARNOVAAUTOSALES.CA

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

126,000 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX

CarNova Auto Sales

6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM7HS552454

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

è One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $12,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!

è No Unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash

è CaNovaAutoSales.ca – 519-818-6682 - 

è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing -- Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!

è Visit us: 6045 Tecumseh RD East, Windsor, ON, N8T 1E5

è You’ll get a trustworthy Chevrolet Cruze LT 

è 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)

è CarNova Auto Sales Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:

1.     Safety Certificate

2.     200 Point Inspection

3.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See CarNovaAutoSales.ca for Terms

4.     Brake Service & Paint Protection

5.     90 Day or 3000 KM CarNova Auto Sales Power Train Warranty

6.     Balance of Chevrolet Comprehensive & Power Train Factory Warranty (5 Years or 80,000  KMs)

7.     Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change

8.     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

9.     Carfax History Verified Report

10.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)

11.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

 

è Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!

è Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!

è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!

è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

è Chevrolet Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights.

 

è Chevrolet High-Value Features:

Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Heated Seats, Comfort Access Key System, & A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-818-6682!

 

 

WWW.CARNOVAAUTOSALES.CA

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Accident Free
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Two owners
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
CLEAN CARFAX
Top Condition

CarNova Auto Sales

CarNova Auto Sales

6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-XXXX

519-818-6682

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

CarNova Auto Sales

519-818-6682

2017 Chevrolet Cruze