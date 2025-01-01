$13,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT+Roof+ApplePlay+New Tires+Wheels+Remote Start
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT+Roof+ApplePlay+New Tires+Wheels+Remote Start
Location
CarNova Auto Sales
6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5
519-818-6682
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM0HS540744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Email CarNova Auto Sales
CarNova Auto Sales
6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5
Call Dealer
519-818-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Chevrolet Cruze