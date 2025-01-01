Menu
2017 RAM 1500

116,000 KM

Details Features

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

4WD Quad ST 5.7L HEMI+New Tires+Brakes+CLEANCARFAX

12862808

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Quad ST 5.7L HEMI+New Tires+Brakes+CLEANCARFAX

Location

CarNova Auto Sales

6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT2HS792862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP4003
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

