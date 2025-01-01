$23,499+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
4WD Quad ST 5.7L HEMI+New Tires+Brakes+CLEANCARFAX
Location
CarNova Auto Sales
6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5
519-818-6682
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
116,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT2HS792862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SP4003
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
