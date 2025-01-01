Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Buick Encore

98,000 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Buick Encore

Preferred+New Tires+Camera+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
12402858

2018 Buick Encore

Preferred+New Tires+Camera+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

CarNova Auto Sales

6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

  1. 1744388726
  2. 1744388724
  3. 1744388725
  4. 1744388725
  5. 1744388725
  6. 1744388725
  7. 1744388725
  8. 1744388725
  9. 1744388725
  10. 1744388725
  11. 1744388724
  12. 1744388726
  13. 1744388725
  14. 1744388725
  15. 1744388725
  16. 1744388721
  17. 1744388723
  18. 1744388722
  19. 1744388723
  20. 1744388723
  21. 1744388723
  22. 1744388723
  23. 1744388723
  24. 1744388723
  25. 1744388724
  26. 1744388723
  27. 1744388723
  28. 1744388724
  29. 1744388724
  30. 1744388724
  31. 1744388722
  32. 1744388723
  33. 1744388725
  34. 1744388725
  35. 1744388725
  36. 1744388724
  37. 1744388721
  38. 1744388724
  39. 1744388722
  40. 1744388721
  41. 1744388721
  42. 1744388723
  43. 1744388723
  44. 1744388722
  45. 1744388721
  46. 1744388724
  47. 1744388722
  48. 1744388724
  49. 1744388725
  50. 1744388722
  51. 1744388723
  52. 1744388723
  53. 1744388724
  54. 1744388723
  55. 1744388724
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJASB5JB506499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarNova Auto Sales

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GX+New Tires+Brakes+Camera+Blind Spot+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Windsor, ON
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GX+New Tires+Brakes+Camera+Blind Spot+CLEAN CARFAX 165,000 KM $16,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge SE AWD+New Tires+Rims+Alloys+Camera+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Ford Edge SE AWD+New Tires+Rims+Alloys+Camera+CLEAN CARFAX 120,000 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value PKG+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX+ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value PKG+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX+ACCIDENT FREE 151,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email CarNova Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarNova Auto Sales

CarNova Auto Sales

6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

Call Dealer

519-818-XXXX

(click to show)

519-818-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

CarNova Auto Sales

519-818-6682

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Encore