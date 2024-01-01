Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Windsor, ON

2018 Ford Escape

145,317 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1716563478
  2. 1716563478
  3. 1716563478
  4. 1716563478
  5. 1716563478
  6. 1716563478
  7. 1716563478
  8. 1716563478
  9. 1716563478
  10. 1716563478
  11. 1716563478
  12. 1716563478
  13. 1716563478
  14. 1716563478
  15. 1716563478
  16. 1716563478
  17. 1716563478
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,317KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU9HD8JUD45828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20828
  • Mileage 145,317 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Ford Escape SEL 145,317 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD 147,156 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue S 167,400 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape