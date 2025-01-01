Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Accord

156,000 KM

Details Features

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Accord

Sport Manual+New Tires+Alloys+Adaptive Cruise+A/C

Watch This Vehicle
13330877

2018 Honda Accord

Sport Manual+New Tires+Alloys+Adaptive Cruise+A/C

Location

CarNova Auto Sales

6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

  1. 1766001761
  2. 1766001762
  3. 1766001761
  4. 1766001761
  5. 1766001762
  6. 1766001762
  7. 1766001762
  8. 1766001762
  9. 1766001762
  10. 1766001762
  11. 1766001762
  12. 1766001762
  13. 1766001760
  14. 1766001762
  15. 1766001762
  16. 1766001762
  17. 1766001760
  18. 1766001762
  19. 1766001760
  20. 1766001761
  21. 1766001761
  22. 1766001761
  23. 1766001761
  24. 1766001760
  25. 1766001761
  26. 1766001762
  27. 1766001760
  28. 1766001758
  29. 1766001760
  30. 1766001758
  31. 1766001758
  32. 1766001759
  33. 1766001758
  34. 1766001758
  35. 1766001758
  36. 1766001760
  37. 1766001760
  38. 1766001760
  39. 1766001760
  40. 1766001761
  41. 1766001761
  42. 1766001762
  43. 1766001757
  44. 1766001759
  45. 1766001762
  46. 1766001760
  47. 1766001762
  48. 1766001762
  49. 1766001762
  50. 1766001761
  51. 1766001762
  52. 1766001762
  53. 1766001763
  54. 1766001762
  55. 1766001763
  56. 1766001761
  57. 1766001762
  58. 1766001760
  59. 1766001760
  60. 1766001760
  61. 1766001761
  62. 1766001761
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCV1E32JA807074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP3952
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarNova Auto Sales

Used 2015 Nissan Juke SV+New Tires+Brakes+Camera+A/C+5 SPEED MANUAL for sale in Windsor, ON
2015 Nissan Juke SV+New Tires+Brakes+Camera+A/C+5 SPEED MANUAL 111,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive AWD Gran Coupe+New Tires+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive AWD Gran Coupe+New Tires+CLEAN CARFAX 93,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio TI SPORT AWD+New Tires+Brakes+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio TI SPORT AWD+New Tires+Brakes+CLEAN CARFAX 93,000 KM $23,499 + tax & lic

Email CarNova Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarNova Auto Sales

CarNova Auto Sales

6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

Call Dealer

519-818-XXXX

(click to show)

519-818-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing>

CarNova Auto Sales

519-818-6682

2018 Honda Accord