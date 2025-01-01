Menu
All-In Price: $18,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available! CaNovaAutoSales.ca – 519-818-6682
Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing -- Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Visit us: 6045 Tecumseh RD East, Windsor, ON, N8T 1E5 You'll get a trustworthy Honda Civic LX 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)
CarNova Auto Sales Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST: 1.     Safety Certificate
2.     200 Point Inspection 3.     4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle
4.     BRAND NEW Front & Rear Brake Rotors Installed on the vehicle 5.     BRAND NEW Cabin Air Filter 6.     BRAND NEW Engine Air Filter 7.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See CarNovaAutoSales.ca for Terms
8.     Brake Service & Paint Protection
9.     90 Day or 3000 KM CarNova Auto Sales Power Train Warranty
10.Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change
11.Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail
12.Carfax History Verified Report
13.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)
14.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM) Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan! Financing: Better than bank rates! We'll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild! Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!
Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

Honda Driver Assistance Safety Features:
Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights!

Honda High-Value Features:
Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Heated Seats, & A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-818-6682!

WWW.CARNOVAAUTOSALES.CA

2018 Honda Civic

118,000 KM

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

LX+New Tires+ApplePlay+Camera+CLEAN CARFAX

12975019

2018 Honda Civic

LX+New Tires+ApplePlay+Camera+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

CarNova Auto Sales

6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F5XJH000909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP4084
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

è All-In Price: $18,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!

è CaNovaAutoSales.ca – 519-818-6682

è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing -- Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!

è Visit us: 6045 Tecumseh RD East, Windsor, ON, N8T 1E5

è You’ll get a trustworthy Honda Civic LX 

è 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)

è CarNova Auto Sales Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:

1.     Safety Certificate

2.     200 Point Inspection

3.     4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle

4.     BRAND NEW Front & Rear Brake Rotors Installed on the vehicle

5.     BRAND NEW Cabin Air Filter

6.     BRAND NEW Engine Air Filter

7.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See CarNovaAutoSales.ca for Terms

8.     Brake Service & Paint Protection

9.     90 Day or 3000 KM CarNova Auto Sales Power Train Warranty

10.Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change

11.Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

12.Carfax History Verified Report

13.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)

14.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

 

è Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!

è Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!

è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!

è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

è Honda Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights!

è Honda High-Value Features:

Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Heated Seats, & A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-818-6682!

 

 

WWW.CARNOVAAUTOSALES.CA

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarNova Auto Sales

CarNova Auto Sales

6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing>

CarNova Auto Sales

519-818-6682

2018 Honda Civic