2018 Land Rover Discovery

$35,900 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 8 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9499357

9499357 Stock #: 198

198 VIN: SALCP2RXXJH776538

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 57,803 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Safety Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Backup Sensor Power Lift Gates

