Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Discovery

57,803 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Discovery

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE - HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, REAR VIEW CAMERA!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE - HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, REAR VIEW CAMERA!

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

Contact Seller

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

57,803KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9499357
  • Stock #: 198
  • VIN: SALCP2RXXJH776538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 198
  • Mileage 57,803 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED! HEATED SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BACKUP SENSOR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFT GATES, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO & CRUISE CONTROL! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Backup Sensor
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Automaxx Windsor

2017 GMC Terrain AWD...
 108,924 KM
$20,500 + tax & lic
2013 Buick Verano 4d...
 128,210 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Trax ...
 77,560 KM
$26,300 + tax & lic

Email Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

Call Dealer

519-974-XXXX

(click to show)

519-974-9358

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory