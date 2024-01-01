Menu
Two Owners! Accident Free! All-In Price: $16,999 NO Hidden Fees – Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY -- Financing at ZERO Down Available No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash! CarnovaAutoSales.ca - 519-818-6682 – Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing Visit Us: CarNova Auto Sales, 6033 Tecumseh RD East, Windsor, ON, N8T 1E5 You'll get a trustworthy Nissan 100+ Vehicles in ONE location Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU! Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild! Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage! Every Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certificate 200- Point Inspection This Nissan has 4 BRAND NEW All Season Tires 90 Day or 3000 km CarNova Auto Sales Power Train Warranty Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail 3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio) Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM) This Nissan Rouge S is equipped with: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Prevention, Cruise Control+Traction & Stability Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, & A/C! We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-818-6682 WWW.CARNOVAAUTOSALES.CA

2018 Nissan Rogue

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Rogue

S+New Tires+Blind Spot+ApplePlay+ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle
12001549

2018 Nissan Rogue

S+New Tires+Blind Spot+ApplePlay+ACCIDENT FREE

Location

CarNova Auto Sales

6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT2JC727387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Ø  Two Owners! Accident Free! All-In Price: $16,999 NO Hidden Fees – Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY -- Financing at ZERO Down Available

Ø  No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!

Ø   CarnovaAutoSales.ca - 519-818-6682 –

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: CarNova Auto Sales, 6033 Tecumseh RD East, Windsor, ON, N8T 1E5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Nissan

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     This Nissan has 4 BRAND NEW All Season Tires

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>      90 Day or 3000 km CarNova Auto Sales Power Train Warranty

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø    This Nissan Rouge S is equipped with: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Prevention, Cruise Control+Traction & Stability Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, & A/C!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-818-6682

Ø   WWW.CARNOVAAUTOSALES.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

CarNova Auto Sales

CarNova Auto Sales

6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

CarNova Auto Sales

519-818-6682

2018 Nissan Rogue