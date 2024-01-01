Menu
Blue Streak Pearlcoat 2018 Ram 1500 Express 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.* PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS * Buy in confidence at WINDSOR CHRYSLER with our 95-point safety inspection by our certified technicians. Searching for your upgrade has never been easier. You will immediately get the low market price based on our market research, which means no more wasted time shopping around for the best price, Its time to drive home the most car for your money today. OVER 100 Pre-Owned Vehicles in Stock! Our Finance Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from one of out 20 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! Financing Available For All Credit Types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, we have options. Looking to just sell your vehicle? We buy all makes and models let us buy your vehicle. Proudly Serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best Pick-Up Truck In Canada For 2018

2018 RAM 1500

181,071 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

EXPRESS CREW CAB 4X4 | BACK UP CAMERA

2018 RAM 1500

EXPRESS CREW CAB 4X4 | BACK UP CAMERA

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,071KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7KT7JS283751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RA23979A
  • Mileage 181,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Tonneau Cover
Rear View Camera

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats
Bench Seating

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2018 RAM 1500