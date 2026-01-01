$22,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi Q5
Progressiv Q5 Quattro+CLEAN CARFAX
2019 Audi Q5
Progressiv Q5 Quattro+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
CarNova Auto Sales
6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5
519-818-6682
Certified
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
• CLEAN CARFAX • ACCIDENT FREE
• Excellent Condition!
🌐 www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca -- 📞 519-818-6682 --
ALL-IN PRICE: $22,999 – NO HIDDEN FEES
Price plus Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY • Financing Available with $0 DownINCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST:
· Ontario Safety Certificate
· 90-Day/3,000km Dealer Warranty
· 200-Point Inspection
· Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Replacement
· Front & Rear Brakes Service/Reconditioning
· Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
· Enrollment in Referral Program
· 3-month Sirius XM Radio Trial
· Trade-ins are welcome
· No Interest Rate Markup (BEST RATE ALWAYS)
· Carfax History ReportWHY BUY FROM CARNOVA AUTO SALES?
· Financing Specialists — All credit situations approved
· Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
· Fast & Simple Approval Process
· Transparent Pricing — No surprises – No Fees – Live Market Value
· Price Match Guarantee (Conditions Apply)
· Ongoing Customer Support
FINANCING MADE EASY:
· $0 Down Options Available
· Bad Credit / No Credit — No Problem
· Flexible Payment Plans – Open Loans with all major lenders – TD, CIBC, BNC, DESJ
· Fast Same-Day Approvals for all customers: Students, Uber Drivers, New Immigrants, out of town Customers
· We Work to Get You the Best RateTRADE-INS WELCOME:
· Top Dollar Paid
· Hassle-Free Process
· Carfax Provided for TransparencyEXTRA PROTECTION:
· Extended Warranty Plans Available
· Covers Parts & Labor
· Factory Warranty May Still ApplyVehicle Features:
è Audi Driver Assistance Safety Features:
Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors.
è Audi High-Value Features:
Navigation/GPS, Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Audio Input, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Leather Sport Seats with, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, & Power Lift Gate!
VISIT US:
6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON
📞 519-818-6682
🌐 www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca
We make every effort to ensure all vehicle features and specifications are accurate; however, we recommend confirming details with our sales team
THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING CARNOVA AUTO SALES
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BOxNIRg2V9PDpePFkbCE0qKWdl17pGCR
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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