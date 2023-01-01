Menu
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

60,940 KM

Details Description Features

$42,495

+ tax & licensing
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Limited

Limited

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

60,940KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9959345
  • Stock #: PA23303A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG0KR599899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA23303A
  • Mileage 60,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 18601 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!

Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual sliding doors
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

