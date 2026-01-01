$11,749+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Accent
Preferred+Winter+New All Season Tires+CLEAN CARFAX
2019 Hyundai Accent
Preferred+Winter+New All Season Tires+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
CarNova Auto Sales
6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5
519-818-6682
Certified
$11,749
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 50051
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
• One Owner • CLEAN CARFAX • ACCIDENT FREE •
🌐 www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca -- 📞 519-818-6682 --
ALL-IN PRICE: $11,749 – NO HIDDEN FEES
$47 Weekly with $0 Down 7.99% Fixed, Open Loan, Up to 72 Months, O.A.C
Comes with 4 BRAND NEW all season tires+4 Winter tires on vehicle
Price plus Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY • Financing Available with $0 Down
WHY BUY FROM CARNOVA AUTO SALES?
· Financing Specialists — All credit situations approved
· Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
· Fast & Simple Approval Process
· Transparent Pricing — No surprises – No Fees – Live Market Value
· Price Match Guarantee (Conditions Apply)
· Ongoing Customer SupportINCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST:
· Ontario Safety Certificate
· 4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle
· BRAND NEW Cabin Air Filter
· 90-Day/3,000km Dealer Warranty
· 200-Point Inspection
· New Interior Cabin Air Filter
· Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Replacement
· Front & Rear Brakes Service/Reconditioning
· Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
· Enrollment in Referral Program
· 3-month Sirius XM Radio Trial
· Trade-ins are welcome
· No Interest Rate Markup (BEST RATE ALWAYS)
· Carfax History ReportFINANCING MADE EASY:
· $0 Down Options Available
· Bad Credit / No Credit — No Problem
· Flexible Payment Plans – Open Loans with all major lenders – TD, CIBC, BNC, DESJ
· Fast Same-Day Approvals for all customers: Students, Uber Drivers, New Immigrants, out of town Customers
· We Work to Get You the Best RateTRADE-INS WELCOME:
· Top Dollar Paid
· Hassle-Free Process
· Carfax Provided for TransparencyEXTRA PROTECTION:
· Extended Warranty Plans Available
· Covers Parts & Labor
· Factory Warranty May Still ApplyVehicle Features:
è Hyundai Driver Assistance Safety Features:
Rear View Camera, & Traction & Stability Control!
è Nissan High-Value Features:
Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Heated Seats, & A/C!
VISIT US:
6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON
📞 519-818-6682
🌐 www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca
We make every effort to ensure all vehicle features and specifications are accurate; however, we recommend confirming details with our sales team
THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING CARNOVA AUTO SALES
Vehicle Features
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