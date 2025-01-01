2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Menu
Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $23,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available! No Unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash
CaNovaAutoSales.ca – 519-818-6682
Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing -- Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us! Visit us: 6045 Tecumseh RD East, Windsor, ON, N8T 1E5
You'll get a trustworthy Hyundai Santa Fe Prefferred AWD 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)
CarNova Auto Sales Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST: 1. Safety Certificate
2. 200 Point Inspection 3. 4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle 4. BRAND NEW Front Brake Pads & Rear Brake Rotors Installed on the vehicle 5. We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See CarNovaAutoSales.ca for Terms 6. Brake Service & Paint Protection
7. 90 Day or 3000 KM CarNova Auto Sales Power Train Warranty
8. Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change
9. Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail
10. Carfax History Verified Report
11. 3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)
12. Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM) Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan! Financing: Better than bank rates! We'll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild! Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!
Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

Hyundai Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure-Keeping Assist-Prevention & Aid, Forward Collision Prevention/Avoidance, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights!

Hyundai High-Value Features:

Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Heated Seats with, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-818-6682!

WWW.CARNOVAAUTOSALES.CA

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Prefferred AWD+New Tires+Brakes+Camera+CLEANCARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
12276528

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Prefferred AWD+New Tires+Brakes+Camera+CLEANCARFAX

Location

CarNova Auto Sales

6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS3CAD1KH083105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

è Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $23,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!

è No Unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash

è CaNovaAutoSales.ca – 519-818-6682

è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing -- Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!

è Visit us: 6045 Tecumseh RD East, Windsor, ON, N8T 1E5

è You’ll get a trustworthy Hyundai Santa Fe Prefferred AWD

è 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)

è CarNova Auto Sales Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:

1.     Safety Certificate

2.     200 Point Inspection

3.     4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle

4.     BRAND NEW Front Brake Pads & Rear Brake Rotors Installed on the vehicle

5.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See CarNovaAutoSales.ca for Terms

6.     Brake Service & Paint Protection

7.     90 Day or 3000 KM CarNova Auto Sales Power Train Warranty

8.     Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change

9.     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

10.Carfax History Verified Report

11.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)

12.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

 

è Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!

è Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!

è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!

è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

è Hyundai Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure-Keeping Assist-Prevention & Aid, Forward Collision Prevention/Avoidance, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights!

 

è Hyundai High-Value Features:

Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Heated Seats with, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-818-6682!

 

 

WWW.CARNOVAAUTOSALES.CA

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarNova Auto Sales

CarNova Auto Sales

6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

CarNova Auto Sales

519-818-6682

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe