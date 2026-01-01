2019 Jeep Cherokee

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<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 16.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>• One Owner • CLEAN CARFAX • ACCIDENT FREE</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>🌐 </span><span lang=EN-US><a href=http://www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca</span></a> -- </span><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>📞 519-818-6682 --</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 18.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>ALL-IN PRICE: $15,499 – NO HIDDEN FEES</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Price plus Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY • Financing Available with $0 Down</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 22.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 18.0pt; line-height: 115%; color: #ee0000;>$62 Weekly with $0 Down 7.99% Fixed, Open Loan, Up to 72 Months, O.A.C</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US> </span></p><h2><span lang=EN-US>WHY BUY FROM CARNOVA AUTO SALES?</span></h2><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US> </span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpFirst style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Financing Specialists — All credit situations approved<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>        </span></span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Fast & Simple Approval Process</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Transparent Pricing — No surprises – No Fees – Live Market Value </span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Price Match Guarantee (Conditions Apply)</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpLast style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Ongoing Customer Support</span></p><h2><span lang=EN-US> </span></h2><h2><span lang=EN-US>INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST:</span></h2><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US> </span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpFirst style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Ontario Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>90-Day/3,000km Dealer Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>200-Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>New Interior Cabin Air Filter</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Replacement</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Front & Rear Brakes Service/Reconditioning</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Enrollment in Referral Program</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>3-month Sirius XM Radio Trial</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Trade-ins are welcome</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>No Interest Rate Markup (BEST RATE ALWAYS)</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpLast style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Carfax History Report</span></p><h2><span lang=EN-US> </span></h2><h2><span lang=EN-US>FINANCING MADE EASY:</span></h2><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US> </span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpFirst style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>$0 Down Options Available</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Bad Credit / No Credit — No Problem</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Flexible Payment Plans – Open Loans with all major lenders – TD, CIBC, BNC, DESJ</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0cm; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: 0cm; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>                     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Fast Same-Day Approvals for all customers: Students, Uber Drivers, New Immigrants, out of town Customers</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpLast style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 18.0pt;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>We Work to Get You the Best Rate</span></p><h2><span lang=EN-US> </span></h2><h2><span lang=EN-US>TRADE-INS WELCOME:</span></h2><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;> </span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpFirst style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 18.0pt;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Top Dollar Paid</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 18.0pt;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Hassle-Free Process</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpLast style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 18.0pt;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Carfax Provided for Transparency</span></p><h2><span lang=EN-US> </span></h2><h2><span lang=EN-US>EXTRA PROTECTION:</span></h2><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;> </span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpFirst style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 18.0pt;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Extended Warranty Plans Available</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 18.0pt;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Covers Parts & Labor</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpLast style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 18.0pt;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Factory Warranty May Still Apply</span></p><h2><span lang=EN-US>Vehicle Features:</span></h2><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><u><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Jeep Driver Assistance Safety Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0cm; padding: 0cm;>Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Headlights, & LED Fog Lights!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0cm; padding: 0cm;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><u><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Jeep High-Value Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0cm; padding: 0cm;>Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Heated Seats with, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!</span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpFirst style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 18.0pt;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;> </span></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpLast style=mso-list: none;><span lang=EN-US> </span></p><h2 style=text-align: center; align=center><span lang=EN-US>VISIT US:</span></h2><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON<br>📞 519-818-6682<br>🌐 </span><span lang=EN-US><a href=http://www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%;>www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca</span></a></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>We make every effort to ensure all vehicle features and specifications are accurate; however, we recommend confirming details with our sales team</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span lang=EN-US>THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING CARNOVA AUTO SALES</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US> </span></p>

2019 Jeep Cherokee

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Upland 4x4+CLEAN CARFAX+ApplePlay

Watch This Vehicle
14114710

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Upland 4x4+CLEAN CARFAX+ApplePlay

Location

CarNova Auto Sales

6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
122,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAX5KD483155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray`
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 50018
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

• One Owner • CLEAN CARFAX • ACCIDENT FREE

🌐 www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca -- 📞 519-818-6682 --

ALL-IN PRICE: $15,499 – NO HIDDEN FEES

Price plus Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY • Financing Available with $0 Down

$62 Weekly with $0 Down 7.99% Fixed, Open Loan, Up to 72 Months, O.A.C

 

WHY BUY FROM CARNOVA AUTO SALES?

 

·                     Financing Specialists — All credit situations approved       

·                     Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles

·                     Fast & Simple Approval Process

·                     Transparent Pricing — No surprises – No Fees – Live Market Value

·                     Price Match Guarantee (Conditions Apply)

·                     Ongoing Customer Support

 INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST:

 

·                     Ontario Safety Certificate

·                     90-Day/3,000km Dealer Warranty

·                     200-Point Inspection

·                     New Interior Cabin Air Filter

·                     Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Replacement

·                     Front & Rear Brakes Service/Reconditioning

·                     Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

·                     Enrollment in Referral Program

·                     3-month Sirius XM Radio Trial

·                     Trade-ins are welcome

·                     No Interest Rate Markup (BEST RATE ALWAYS)

·                     Carfax History Report

 FINANCING MADE EASY:

 

·                     $0 Down Options Available

·                     Bad Credit / No Credit — No Problem

·                     Flexible Payment Plans – Open Loans with all major lenders – TD, CIBC, BNC, DESJ

·                     Fast Same-Day Approvals for all customers: Students, Uber Drivers, New Immigrants, out of town Customers

·         We Work to Get You the Best Rate

 TRADE-INS WELCOME:

 

·         Top Dollar Paid

·         Hassle-Free Process

·         Carfax Provided for Transparency

 EXTRA PROTECTION:

 

·         Extended Warranty Plans Available

·         Covers Parts & Labor

·         Factory Warranty May Still Apply

Vehicle Features:

è Jeep Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Headlights, & LED Fog Lights!

 

è Jeep High-Value Features:

Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Heated Seats with, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!

·          

 

VISIT US:

6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON
📞 519-818-6682
🌐 www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca

We make every effort to ensure all vehicle features and specifications are accurate; however, we recommend confirming details with our sales team

 

THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING CARNOVA AUTO SALES

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CarNova Auto Sales

CarNova Auto Sales

6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

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519-818-XXXX

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519-818-6682

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$15,499

+ taxes & licensing>

CarNova Auto Sales

519-818-6682

2019 Jeep Cherokee