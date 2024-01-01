$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited X
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
81,923KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFBT4KC783811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RA231070A
- Mileage 81,923 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
