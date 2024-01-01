Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Windsor, ON

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

144,587 KM

Details Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1709057697
  2. 1709057697
  3. 1709057697
  4. 1709057697
  5. 1709057697
  6. 1709057697
  7. 1709057697
  8. 1709057697
  9. 1709057697
  10. 1709057697
  11. 1709057697
  12. 1709057697
  13. 1709057697
  14. 1709057697
  15. 1709057697
  16. 1709057697
  17. 1709057697
  18. 1709057697
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
144,587KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT2KS544800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 20513
  • Mileage 144,587 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck for sale in Windsor, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 102,118 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT 111,693 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue SV 168,657 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic