$36,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT BLACK & TAN EDITION | 3.6L | LOW KM
2020 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT BLACK & TAN EDITION | 3.6L | LOW KM
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ocean Blue Metallic Clearcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # WR24461A
- Mileage 36,242 KM
Vehicle Description
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENTOcean Blue Metallic Clear–Coat Exterior Paint **Black and Tan Edition ***17–Inch x 7.5–Inch Machined Granite Crystal Wheels245/75R17 All–Terrain TiresUconnect® 4 with 7–Inch DisplayCluster 7.0–Inch TFT Color DisplayTechnology GroupGoogle Android Auto™Apple CarPlay®SiriusXM® with 1–Year Radio SubscriptionLeather–Wrapped Steering WheelIntegrated Voice Command with Bluetooth®Sun Visors with Illuminated Vanity MirrorsPower–Heated MirrorsRemote Keyless EntryDeep Tint Sunscreen WindowsSecurity AlarmSpeed–Sensitive Power LocksPower Front Windows with 1–Touch DownAutomatic HeadlampsPremium Tan Sunrider Soft TopWizard Black Instrument Panel BezelsWrangler DecalBlack "Trail Rated" BadgeMatte Black Jeep BadgeSide StepsConvenience Group Universal Garage Door OpenerCold Weather Group Heated Steering WheelHeated Front SeatsRemote–Start System All–Weather Floor Mats by Mopar® $8–Speed Automatic 850RE Transmission Hill Descent ControlBlack Tube Steps by Mopar® Ocean Blue Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.* PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS *Buy in confidence at WINDSOR CHRYSLER with our 95-point safety inspection by our certified technicians.Searching for your upgrade has never been easier.You will immediately get the low market price based on our market research, which means no more wasted time shopping around for the best price, Its time to drive home the most car for your money today.OVER 100 Pre-Owned Vehicles in Stock! Our Finance Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from one of out 20 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED!Financing Available For All Credit Types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, we have options.Looking to just sell your vehicle? We buy all makes and models let us buy your vehicle. Proudly Serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
Call Dealer
519-979-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-979-9900