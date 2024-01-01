Menu
Recent Arrival! Firecracker Red Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4WD 6-Speed Manual Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT **CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.

2021 Jeep Wrangler

79,356 KM

$39,895

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$39,895

+ taxes & licensing

79,356KM
Used
VIN 1C4GJXAGXMW829564

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  Stock # WR24297A
  Mileage 79,356 KM

Recent Arrival!

Firecracker Red Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4WD 6-Speed Manual Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Mounted Spare
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Console
Cup Holder

Leather Wrap Wheel

Curb Side Mirrors
Roll Bar
Cloth Interior
Removable-Panels
Removable-Roof Panel
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Removable-Roof

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

$39,895

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2021 Jeep Wrangler