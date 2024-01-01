$39,895+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$39,895
+ taxes & licensing
79,356KM
Used
VIN 1C4GJXAGXMW829564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # WR24297A
- Mileage 79,356 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Firecracker Red Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4WD 6-Speed Manual Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT
**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Mounted Spare
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Console
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Curb Side Mirrors
Roll Bar
Cloth Interior
Removable-Panels
Removable-Roof Panel
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Removable-Roof
