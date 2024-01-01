$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Challenger
R/T
2023 Dodge Challenger
R/T
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
873KM
Used
VIN 2C3CDZBT9PH694064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # RA231112A
- Mileage 873 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Seating
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
2023 Dodge Challenger