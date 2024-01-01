Menu
2023 Dodge Challenger

873 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Dodge Challenger

R/T

2023 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

873KM
Used
VIN 2C3CDZBT9PH694064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # RA231112A
  • Mileage 873 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Dodge Challenger