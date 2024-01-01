Menu
2024 Dodge Durango

10 KM

$89,560

+ tax & licensing
2024 Dodge Durango

SRT 392 Plus AWD

2024 Dodge Durango

SRT 392 Plus AWD

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$89,560

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
VIN 1C4SDJGJ8RC119153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Triple Nickel
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 10 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Used 2024 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box for sale in Windsor, ON
2024 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box 10 KM $61,151 + tax & lic
Used 2024 RAM 1500 for sale in Windsor, ON
2024 RAM 1500 10 KM $61,551 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Windsor, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA | NO ACCIDENTS 74,490 KM $37,995 + tax & lic

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$89,560

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2024 Dodge Durango