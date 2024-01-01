$89,560+ tax & licensing
2024 Dodge Durango
SRT 392 Plus AWD
2024 Dodge Durango
SRT 392 Plus AWD
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$89,560
+ taxes & licensing
10KM
Used
VIN 1C4SDJGJ8RC119153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Triple Nickel
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 10 KM
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
2024 Dodge Durango