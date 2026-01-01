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SUPERSTORE DISCOUNT

2025 Jeep Wrangler

1,044 KM

Details Description Features

$51,147

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
14130799

2025 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

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Contact Seller

$51,147

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
1,044KM
VIN 1C4PJXEG3SW650144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,044 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPERSTORE DISCOUNT

Vehicle Features

Interior

Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
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519-979-9900

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$51,147

+ taxes & licensing>

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2025 Jeep Wrangler