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SUPERSTORE DISCOUNT

2025 Jeep Wrangler

1,044 KM

Details Description Features

$50,634

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
14130802

2025 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

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Contact Seller

$50,634

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
1,044KM
VIN 1C4PJXEN2SW661070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,044 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPERSTORE DISCOUNT

Vehicle Features

Interior

Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2025 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Windsor, ON
2025 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 1,044 KM $50,634 + tax & lic

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Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
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519-979-9900

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$50,634

+ taxes & licensing>

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2025 Jeep Wrangler