$54,930+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Chrysler Pacifica
Select FWD
2026 Chrysler Pacifica
Select FWD
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$54,930
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
27KM
VIN 2C4RC1BG3TR286113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # PA26575
- Mileage 27 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
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$54,930
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Windsor Chrysler Superstore
519-979-9900
2026 Chrysler Pacifica