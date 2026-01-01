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2026 Chrysler Pacifica

27 KM

Details

$54,930

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Chrysler Pacifica

Select FWD

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14212469

2026 Chrysler Pacifica

Select FWD

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

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Contact Seller

$54,930

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
27KM
VIN 2C4RC1BG3TR286113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PA26575
  • Mileage 27 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
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519-979-9900

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$54,930

+ taxes & licensing>

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2026 Chrysler Pacifica