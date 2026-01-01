Menu
Account
Sign In

2026 Dodge Charger

27 KM

Details

$78,198

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Dodge Charger

Scat Pack

Watch This Vehicle
14165554

2026 Dodge Charger

Scat Pack

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 14165554
  2. 14165554
  3. 14165554
  4. 14165554
  5. 14165554
  6. 14165554
  7. 14165554
  8. 14165554
  9. 14165554
  10. 14165554
  11. 14165554
  12. 14165554
  13. 14165554
  14. 14165554
  15. 14165554
  16. 14165554
  17. 14165554
  18. 14165554
  19. 14165554
  20. 14165554
  21. 14165554
  22. 14165554
  23. 14165554
  24. 14165554
Contact Seller

$78,198

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
27KM
VIN 2C3CDARPXTR258354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # CH26495
  • Mileage 27 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Used 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack for sale in Windsor, ON
2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 27 KM $78,198 + tax & lic
Used 2026 Jeep Cherokee OVERLAND for sale in Windsor, ON
2026 Jeep Cherokee OVERLAND 27 KM $58,380 + tax & lic
Used 2026 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Windsor, ON
2026 Jeep Compass NORTH 25 KM $42,685 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$78,198

+ taxes & licensing>

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2026 Dodge Charger