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2026 Dodge Grand Caravan

27 KM

Details Description

$50,490

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14165542

2026 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

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Contact Seller

$50,490

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
27KM
VIN 2C4RC1ZG7TR173495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot Pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 27 KM

Vehicle Description

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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
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519-979-9900

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$50,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2026 Dodge Grand Caravan