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2026 Jeep Compass

25 KM

Details

$42,685

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Watch This Vehicle
14165545

2026 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

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Contact Seller

$42,685

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
25KM
VIN 3C4NJDBN9TT189175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CP26123
  • Mileage 25 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2026 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Windsor, ON
2026 Jeep Compass NORTH 25 KM $42,685 + tax & lic

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
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519-979-9900

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$42,685

+ taxes & licensing>

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2026 Jeep Compass