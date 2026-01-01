$107,874+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2026 RAM 1500
Tungsten
2026 RAM 1500
Tungsten
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$107,874
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
25KM
VIN 1C6SRFKP1TN318218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # RA26394
- Mileage 25 KM
Vehicle Description
Superstore DiscountSuperstore DiscountSuperstore Discount
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore
2026 RAM 1500 Tungsten 25 KM $107,874 + tax & lic
2025 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 1,044 KM $47,766 + tax & lic
2026 Dodge Durango GT Plus 25 KM $65,875 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-979-XXXX(click to show)
$107,874
+ taxes & licensing>
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
519-979-9900
2026 RAM 1500