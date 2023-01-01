Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Honda Civic for Sale in Windsor, ON

Showing 1-14 of 14
Used 2017 Honda Civic SEDAN LX for sale in Sarnia, ON

2017 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX
$21,112
+ tax & lic
121,790KM
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Sarnia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX for sale in Sarnia, ON

2017 Honda Civic

LX
$21,112
+ tax & lic
121,790KM
Payless Automart

Sarnia, ON

Used 2021 Honda Civic Sedan Touring for sale in Sarnia, ON

2021 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring
$34,098
+ tax & lic
37,328KM
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Sarnia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX | Navigation | Heated seats | Bluetooth for sale in Chatham, ON

2019 Honda Civic

LX | Navigation | Heated seats | Bluetooth
$26,999
+ tax & lic
33,479KM
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic EX | Sun Roof | Dual front heated seats | Push But for sale in Chatham, ON

2019 Honda Civic

EX | Sun Roof | Dual front heated seats | Push But
$28,999
+ tax & lic
26,281KM
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2007 Honda Civic 4dr AT DX-G for sale in Windsor, ON

2007 Honda Civic

4dr AT DX-G
$8,200
+ tax & lic
182,000KM
Auto Nation Car Sales

Windsor, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX - BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY! for sale in Windsor, ON

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan LX - BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY!
$26,700
+ tax & lic
46,382KM
Automaxx Windsor

Windsor, ON

Used 2016 Honda Civic LX for sale in Sarnia, ON

2016 Honda Civic

LX
$17,977
+ tax & lic
142,542KM
AutoMax Sarnia

Sarnia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX - SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REAR CAMERA! for sale in Windsor, ON

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REAR CAMERA!
$26,900
+ tax & lic
71,992KM
Automaxx Windsor

Windsor, ON

Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT - SUNROOF, REAR CAM, LTHR HEATED SEATS for sale in Windsor, ON

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT - SUNROOF, REAR CAM, LTHR HEATED SEATS
$26,300
+ tax & lic
64,252KM
Automaxx Windsor

Windsor, ON

Used 2022 Honda Civic Sport ARRIVING SOON for sale in Leamington, ON

2022 Honda Civic

Sport ARRIVING SOON
$36,641
+ tax & lic
13,474KM
Southpoint Ford

Leamington, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Sarnia, ON

2021 Honda Civic

Touring
$34,098
+ tax & lic
37,295KM
Payless Automart

Sarnia, ON

Used 2002 Honda Civic 4dr Sdn LX-G Auto for sale in Windsor, ON

2002 Honda Civic

4dr Sdn LX-G Auto
$4,200
+ tax & lic
239,000KM
Auto Nation Car Sales

Windsor, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Honda Civic LX WINTER SUMMER TIRES HEATED SEATS 6 SPEED MANUAL for sale in Chatham, ON

2018 Honda Civic

LX WINTER SUMMER TIRES HEATED SEATS 6 SPEED MANUAL
$CALL
+ tax & lic
86,099KM
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options