2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,690 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 1 , 5 6 5 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10166661

10166661 VIN: 3c4fy48b14t242725

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Purple

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 121,565 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.