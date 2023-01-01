Menu
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser

121,565 KM

Details Description Features

$5,690

+ tax & licensing
$5,690

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser

2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser

CLASSIC

2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser

CLASSIC

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,690

+ taxes & licensing

121,565KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10166661
  • VIN: 3c4fy48b14t242725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,565 KM

Vehicle Description

4V 2.4L

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

 

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

 

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

 

 

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

 

**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED

 

WARRANTY

 

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

 

 

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

 

-ENGINE

 

-TRANSMISSION

 

-DIFFERENTIAL

 

-HEAD GASKETS

 

 

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

 

-TOWING 

 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

 

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

 

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

 

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

 

 

Contact Us:

 

Beyond Motors Inc

 

www.beyondmotors.ca

 

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

 

(647) 785-9897

 

 

 

Hours Of Operation:

 

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

 

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

