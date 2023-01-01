Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Matrix

204,406 KM

Details Description Features

$5,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,890

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Matrix

2006 Toyota Matrix

Base Certified with 3 years warranty included.

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Matrix

Base Certified with 3 years warranty included.

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

  1. 1695770124
  2. 1695770123
  3. 1695770123
  4. 1695770124
  5. 1695770124
  6. 1695770124
  7. 1695770124
  8. 1695770124
  9. 1695770124
  10. 1695770112
  11. 1695770113
  12. 1695770112
  13. 1695770113
  14. 1695770113
  15. 1695770113
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,890

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
204,406KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10471194
  • Stock #: 5892
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E96C555892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,406 KM

Vehicle Description

4V 1.8L

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

 

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

 

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

 

 

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

 

**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, , FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED

 

WARRANTY

 

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

 

 

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

 

-ENGINE

 

-TRANSMISSION

 

-DIFFERENTIAL

 

-HEAD GASKETS

 

 

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

 

-TOWING 

 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

 

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

 

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

 

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

 

 

Contact Us:

 

Beyond Motors Inc

 

www.beyondmotors.ca

 

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

 

(647) 785-9897

 

 

 

Hours Of Operation:

 

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

 

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beyond Motors

2006 Toyota Matrix B...
 204,406 KM
$5,890 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 231,607 KM
$8,890 + tax & lic
2000 Toyota Corolla ...
 149,910 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Beyond Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

647-785-XXXX

(click to show)

647-785-9897

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory