2007 Toyota Yaris

165,803 KM

Details Description Features

$6,890

+ tax & licensing
$6,890

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2007 Toyota Yaris

2007 Toyota Yaris

HB certified with 3 years warranty included

2007 Toyota Yaris

HB certified with 3 years warranty included

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,890

+ taxes & licensing

165,803KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10285764
  • Stock #: 6201
  • VIN: JTDKT923075106201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,803 KM

Vehicle Description

4V 1.5L

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

 

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

 

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

 

 

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

 

**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED

 

WARRANTY

 

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

 

 

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

 

-ENGINE

 

-TRANSMISSION

 

-DIFFERENTIAL

 

-HEAD GASKETS

 

 

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

 

-TOWING 

 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

 

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

 

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

 

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

 

 

Contact Us:

 

Beyond Motors Inc

 

www.beyondmotors.ca

 

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

 

(647) 785-9897

 

 

 

Hours Of Operation:

 

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

 

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Winter Tires

Warranty

Warranty Included

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

