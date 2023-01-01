2008 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,680 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 9 , 4 4 1 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9822121

9822121 Stock #: 4956

4956 VIN: JM1BK32FX81184956

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 239,441 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Steering Wheel Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Included Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Power Outlet Exterior Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.