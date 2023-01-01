Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>6V 3.5L</p><p> </p><p>**FINANCING AVAILABLE**</p><p> </p><p>**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**</p><p> </p><p>*Safety And E Test Included*</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**</p><p> </p><p>**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED</p><p> </p><p>WARRANTY</p><p> </p><p>*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*</p><p> </p><p>*1000 per claim/250 deductible*</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>PARTS INCLUDED:</p><p> </p><p>-ENGINE</p><p> </p><p>-TRANSMISSION</p><p> </p><p>-DIFFERENTIAL</p><p> </p><p>-HEAD GASKETS</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>SERVICES INCLUDED:</p><p> </p><p>-TOWING </p><p> </p><p>-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE</p><p> </p><p>-TRAVEL & HOTEL</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report</p><p> </p><p>**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Contact Us:</p><p> </p><p>Beyond Motors Inc</p><p> </p><p>www.beyondmotors.ca</p><p> </p><p>5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7</p><p> </p><p>(647) 785-9897</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Hours Of Operation:</p><p> </p><p>Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm</p><p> </p><p>Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm</p>

2008 Toyota RAV4

188,465 KM

Details Description Features

$10,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Toyota RAV4

SPORT CERTIFIED WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota RAV4

SPORT CERTIFIED WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

  1. 1703027086
  2. 1703027086
  3. 1703027086
  4. 1703027086
  5. 1703027086
  6. 1703027086
  7. 1703027086
  8. 1703027086
  9. 1703027086
  10. 1703027086
  11. 1703027086
  12. 1703027078
  13. 1703027078
  14. 1703027077
  15. 1703027078
  16. 1703027077
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
188,465KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JTMBK32V686044865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,465 KM

Vehicle Description

6V 3.5L

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

 

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

 

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

 

 

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

 

**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED

 

WARRANTY

 

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

 

 

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

 

-ENGINE

 

-TRANSMISSION

 

-DIFFERENTIAL

 

-HEAD GASKETS

 

 

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

 

-TOWING 

 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

 

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

 

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

 

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

 

 

Contact Us:

 

Beyond Motors Inc

 

www.beyondmotors.ca

 

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

 

(647) 785-9897

 

 

 

Hours Of Operation:

 

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

 

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beyond Motors

Used 2006 Infiniti M35 X CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2006 Infiniti M35 X CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED 233,182 KM $5,690 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GS, 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED, CERTIFIED for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GS, 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED, CERTIFIED 227,120 KM $6,490 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Mazda MAZDA6 GT Sport, 3 YEARS WARRANTY, CERTIFIED for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2005 Mazda MAZDA6 GT Sport, 3 YEARS WARRANTY, CERTIFIED 167,724 KM $6,490 + tax & lic

Email Beyond Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

647-785-XXXX

(click to show)

647-785-9897

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota RAV4