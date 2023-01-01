2009 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,800 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 4 9 7 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9563683

9563683 Stock #: 6651

6651 VIN: JN8AS58V09W186651

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour BALCK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 104,497 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Folding Rear Seat Steering Wheel Controls Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.