2009 Nissan Rogue

104,497 KM

Details

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2009 Nissan Rogue

2009 Nissan Rogue

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE

2009 Nissan Rogue

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

104,497KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9563683
  • Stock #: 6651
  • VIN: JN8AS58V09W186651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour BALCK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,497 KM

Vehicle Description

4V 2.5L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**RECLINING SEATS, SPARE TIRE INCLUDED, HEATED SEATES, SUNROOF, SLIDING REAR WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, KEYLESS START, POWER OUTLET, BRAKE ASSIST, HEATED MIRRORS**

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

