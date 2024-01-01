$4,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr S
2010 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr S
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 234,312 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Nissan Rogue AWD White on Black Interior
2.5L All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB Input AUX Input Keyless Entry
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 234,312 KM ***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997