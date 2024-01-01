Menu
<p><br></p><p><strong>2010 Nissan Rogue AWD White on Black Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>2.5L <span> </span><span>All-Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto </span><span></span><span><span> </span>A/C <span></span>  </span><span>Power Options </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> <span></span> </span><span>USB Input <span></span><span> </span>AUX Input </span><span></span><span> Keyless Entry </span><span></span><span> </span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 234,312 KM ***</strong></span></p><br><p><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2010 Nissan Rogue

234,312 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

2010 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

234,312KM
Used
VIN JN8AS5MV0AW146452

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 234,312 KM

2010 Nissan Rogue AWD White on Black Interior 

 2.5L  All-Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C   Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  USB Input  AUX Input  Keyless Entry  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 234,312 KM ***



Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Stainless steel exhaust
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Front tow hook
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent strut front suspension
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
Continously variable transmission (CVT)

Interior

rear window defogger
Security alarm system
Front air conditioning
Front door map pockets
(2) coat hooks
Immobilizer key system
Dual front/rear cup holders
(4) cargo area tie-down hooks
(3) assist grips
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto-down
Full floor carpeting
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Dual front map lights
(1) 12-volt pwr outlet
Manual tilt steering column
60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat
Front center console w/covered storage
Cargo area under-floor storage tray

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-color door handles
Fixed intermittent rear wiper
BODY-COLOR GRILLE
Fixed rear liftgate glass
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Body-color front/rear bumpers
Folding black pwr outside mirrors
P215/70HR16 all-season tires

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Energy absorbing steering column
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Active front head restraints
Roof-mounted side curtain airbags for all rows w/rollover sensor
Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers

Additional Features

Adjustable active head restraints
pretensioners & ajustable upper anchors
Front seat belts w/load limiters
Nissan advanced airbag system (AABS) -inc: driver/front passenger dual stage airbags
occupant sensor
Front bucket seats -inc: 4-way manual driver seat
4-way manual passenger seat w/seatback pocket
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: auxiliary audio input jack

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2010 Nissan Rogue