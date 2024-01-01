Menu
2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus S-Line convertible comes in excellent condition,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,TWO YEARS POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED,,,runs & drives like brand new, fully loaded, equipped with Backup Camera, Navigation System, front & Backup Sensor, power seats, heated seats, heated mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more....fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, & up to recent in Audi Store......Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......<br><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto... </div>

2011 Audi A5

130,572 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 Audi A5

2.0L Premium Plus

2011 Audi A5

2.0L Premium Plus

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,572KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUWFBFH4BN006418

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 006418
  • Mileage 130,572 KM

2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus S-Line convertible comes in excellent condition,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,TWO YEARS POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED,,,runs & drives like brand new, fully loaded, equipped with Backup Camera, Navigation System, front & Backup Sensor, power seats, heated seats, heated mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more....fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, & up to recent in Audi Store......Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......
Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto... 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2011 Audi A5