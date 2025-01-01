2011 Chrysler 200

Menu
Wow!!!!! Limited edition hard top convertible,excellent all year round thanks to the factory hard top option,loaded with options and drives like new,vwry well kept,clean Carfax history NO ACCIDENTS!!!! Carfax history also shows that is has quite a bit of maintenance in its history,And only 118,000 original kms,absolutely no disappointments here!!!! Sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!!!

Details Description Features

12868850

Location

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

416-994-8267

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
118,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow!!!!! Limited edition hard top convertible,excellent all year round thanks to the factory hard top option,loaded with options and drives like new,vwry well kept,clean Carfax history NO ACCIDENTS!!!! Carfax history also shows that is has quite a bit of maintenance in its history,And only 118,000 original kms,absolutely no disappointments here!!!! Sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
