$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto quattro 2.0T Premium
2012 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto quattro 2.0T Premium
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,776 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Audi A4 Quattro Premium Black On Black Leather Interior
2.0L All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Keyless Entry Fog Lights Alloy Wheels
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 176,776 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=QpemVJ6vlj+Ls14IQg9n45h%2FXwUWEPzj
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
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905-265-9997