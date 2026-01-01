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<p><strong>2012 Audi A4 Quattro Premium<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1777405532412_832740796809985 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> Black On Black Leather Interior </strong></p><p> 2.0L <span> All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior </span><span> Heated Front Seats </span><span> Power Options </span><span></span><span> Power Seats </span><span></span><span> Memory Driver Seat </span><span></span><span> Power Sunroof </span><span> Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span></span><span> Bluetooth </span><span> Keyless Entry </span><span></span><span> Fog Lights </span><span> Alloy Wheels </span><span></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 176,776 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=QpemVJ6vlj+Ls14IQg9n45h%2FXwUWEPzj>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=QpemVJ6vlj+Ls14IQg9n45h%2FXwUWEPzj</a></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2012 Audi A4

176,776 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto quattro 2.0T Premium

Watch This Vehicle
14006079

2012 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto quattro 2.0T Premium

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

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$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
176,776KM
VIN WAUFFCFL7CA115573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,776 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Audi A4 Quattro Premium Black On Black Leather Interior 

2.0L  All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Power Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Keyless Entry  Fog Lights  Alloy Wheels 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 176,776 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=QpemVJ6vlj+Ls14IQg9n45h%2FXwUWEPzj

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
outside temp display
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Valet key
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Split folding rear seat back
Fold down rear centre armrest w/storage
3-zone climate control
Auto-dimming interior mirror w/compass
4-spoke multifunction leather tilt/telescopic steering wheel
Trunk storage package
Micrometallic platinum interior trim

Safety

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Brake Assist
Driver/front passenger next generation frontal airbags w/dual-threshold deployment determined by seat buckle switches
(2) rear 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners

Exterior

LED Tail lights
Space saver spare tire
(2) front fog lights
Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal (3) times when lever shortly pushed up/down
Body coloured bumpers
Speed sensitive rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
Bi-xenon headlamps w/light sensor -inc: headlamp washers
Auto-dimming heated body coloured pwr mirrors w/memory
Pwr glass tilt/slide sunroof

Mechanical

Independent trapezoidal link rear suspension
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Torsen torque sensing centre differential
4-wheel pwr disc brakes
Electromechanical parking brake
2.0L FSI I4 turbo-charged engine
8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission w/OD
5-link double wishbone front suspension
Servotronic steering

Convenience

(2) integrated cupholders w/spring-loaded size adjustment

Powertrain

engine & fuel pump shut off

Media / Nav / Comm

Symphony AM/FM/MP3/6-CD radio
Bluetooth phone preparation
Sirius satellite radio prewiring
Aux-in audio jack

Additional Features

reinforced bumpers
rigid occupant cell
side intrusion beams
FRONT/REAR ASHTRAYS
speed warning device
belt force limiters
interior lighting on
hazard warning lights on
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) for rear brakes
fold down height adjustable front centre armrest w/storage
auto check system
Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers
Crash sensor system -inc: central unlocking
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: auto pretensioners
Full centre console -inc: aux pwr outlet
Driver info centre -inc: 5-function trip computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
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$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2012 Audi A4